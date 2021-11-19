4,000 unvaccinated care workers lose their jobs

Figures released by NHS England show that since November 11 some 4,000 care workers had lost their jobs for failing to get vaccinated. Earlier this month the government announced the rule change requiring care workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19, this led to a surge in uptake among the minority who still weren’t protected but thousands seemingly chose to be sacked instead.

The mandatory requirement, for those working with vulnerable people to have both jabs, became law on November 11. The loss of jobs will be a blow to a sector that is already suffering staffing shortages with some 7,800 workers believed to have left the professions since September. Some 5,600 are no longer registered as working in old age homes and a further 2,200 that work with younger people.

The latest data confirms that the number leaving the professions has risen sharply over the past week leading to fears about staffing levels in homes. This is however, not the end of the story. Current data shows that 42,900 workers had not been vaccinated by last week’s deadline – that’s nearly 7.5% of the care workforce. The figure is perhaps misleading as there is a delay in registering vaccinations and many will have self-certified as being medically exempt or have applied for official exemption.

When asked about the 4,000 care workers that lost their job health secretary Sajid Javid conceded the change could lead to “workforce pressure” but said health staff “carry a unique responsibility’ in the work they do and ‘we must avoid preventable harm.”

