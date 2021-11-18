A Welsh male voice choir member died after a Covid outbreak that followed the annual concert by the Cowbridge choir.

The sold out concert went ahead after a full risk assessment however a spokesperson for the choir said that a “significant number” of performers tested positive for Covid following the concert which took place on October 23.

Jon Wilks, vice-chair of the choir, said: “These are very trying times for the choir at the moment. We did undertake our annual concert at Cowbridge Leisure Centre on Saturday 23rd October but we did so with every attention to assessments, requirements and guidance from the Welsh Government. We are absolutely devastated right now that despite that, we have had the very sad news that one of our choristers has passed away earlier this week. We are a choir in grief.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“The fact is we did all that we could to protect our choristers from the effects of Covid and we are devastated that one of us passed away on Monday this week.”

Cowbridge Male Voice choir, who had rehearsed throughout the pandemic on Zoom, had told anyone attending the event that they had to be double vaccinated or bring evidence of a negative lateral flow test carried out less than 48 hours before the event.

The choir’s secretary John Williams had previously told Cowbridge Nub News that capacity was limited to 300 for the event, which is listed as having been sold out on the EventBrite tickets website.

Williams said “The leisure centre has been ever so good. We’ve done a risk assessment with them, and they’ve been very supportive and accommodating” adding that “This is our first major concert back since restrictions were relaxed.”

Coronavirus vaccinations offer much protection against the virus, but it is still possible to contract Covid after both doses. The public are still advised to take precautions such as wearing a mask indoors, ensuring rooms are well-ventilated, and washing hands regularly.

The name of Welsh male voice choir member that died has been witheld and the choir has asked for privacy and compassion at this time.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.