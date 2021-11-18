Top marks for Calpe

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Top marks for Calpe
ARENAL-BOL: Named Calpe’s favourite beach Photo credit: Chisloup

CALPE’S beaches were marked an average four out of five by 467 people taking part an informal town hall poll.

Arenal-Bol, Playa de la Fossa, Cantal Roig, Cala Calalaga, Cala Raco and Playa Puerto Blanca were, in that order, their favourite beaches.

Most-valued facilities were assisted bathing, lifesaving, information, nautical activities and the sunbed and beach umbrella service.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The Beach Management Committee composed of councillors responsible for beaches and coastal areas and town hall officials, also revealed that 45 people made complaints about the beaches last summer.

Thirteen complained about faulty foot-showers while seven people objected to an excess of sunbeds and beach umbrellas on the sands.

Four beachgoers criticised the number of cigarette ends on the beaches and another five maintained that beach-capacity limits were ignored.  Three complained about nautical activities too close to the swimming zones’ marker buoys, with another two people complaining about noise made by other users.


Beachgoers reserving prime spots at the water’s edge hours before occupying them, inadequate children’s areas, overcrowding and beach assistants also came in for criticism, the Beach Management Committee announced.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here