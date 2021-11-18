Top marks for Calpe

CALPE’S beaches were marked an average four out of five by 467 people taking part an informal town hall poll.

Arenal-Bol, Playa de la Fossa, Cantal Roig, Cala Calalaga, Cala Raco and Playa Puerto Blanca were, in that order, their favourite beaches.

Most-valued facilities were assisted bathing, lifesaving, information, nautical activities and the sunbed and beach umbrella service.

The Beach Management Committee composed of councillors responsible for beaches and coastal areas and town hall officials, also revealed that 45 people made complaints about the beaches last summer.

Thirteen complained about faulty foot-showers while seven people objected to an excess of sunbeds and beach umbrellas on the sands.

Four beachgoers criticised the number of cigarette ends on the beaches and another five maintained that beach-capacity limits were ignored. Three complained about nautical activities too close to the swimming zones’ marker buoys, with another two people complaining about noise made by other users.

Beachgoers reserving prime spots at the water’s edge hours before occupying them, inadequate children’s areas, overcrowding and beach assistants also came in for criticism, the Beach Management Committee announced.