Third vaccine dose for over 60’s and health personnel in Spain

Pedro Sanchez, President of Spain, has announced that he will propose a third vaccine dose for the over 60s, and health and social workers.

Speaking at a press conference in Ankara together with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Sanchez said that “the government is committed to continuing with the vaccination without pause.” Continuing he made reference to his belief that the best remedy against a rebound in cases is to continue with the vaccination process.

Spain has vaccinated more than 88% of the population over the age of 12 and has of late enjoyed infection rates below those of its neighbours. There are that this is beginning to change.

Current data shows Spain to be one of the most vaccinated countries in the world with 74.168.369 doses administered and 37.487.833 people vaccinated.

Pedro Sánchez has been President of the Government of Spain since June 2018 . He is a doctor in Economics and general secretary of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE), which he joined in 1993. He was also secretary general of the PSOE, leader of the opposition and candidate for the Presidency of the Government between 2014 and 2016. Previously, he was a deputy in Congress for the Madrid constituency and councillor in the Madrid City Council.

