Sign up to trial the new Spanish coronavirus vaccine

The Hospital Clinico de Valencia is looking for participants to trial the Spanish vaccine against coronavirus. The trial which will start in a few weeks’ time is to test the vaccine developed by the Hipra Laboratory and more specifically to determine its effectiveness as a third or booster dose for those who have received two Pfizer doses.

The hospital has begun its search for suitable candidates who will be given their first dose of the Hypra vaccine. The vaccine is different to those already in use and is not based on either RNA or adenovirus. Hypra have used recombination technology

For this reason, the service has Clinical Hospital already begun work to search for possible candidates who can begin to receive these first doses of the Hipra vaccine. Unlike the vaccines already in use, the Spanish serum is not based on RNA (ribonucleic acid or gene regulation) or adenovirus (the actual coronavirus). Instead it utilises recombination technology (inserting DNA from a different species into the virus) of the virus proteins to achieve the immunological reaction in the inoculated patient. The vaccine also makes uses of an adjuvant that increases the immune reaction against the virus.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Want to join the trial?

If you want to sign up to the trial you need to understand that it is voluntary and unpaid although the hospital has said it will provide minimal financial assistance, essentially covering travel expenses to the hospital for the duration of the study.

The requirements

You will need to:

be over 18 years old

not having had the disease

have received both doses of Pfizer’s vaccine coronavirus

coronavirus been vaccinated at least six months ago

If you meet all these requirements and want to take part in the trial then you should email the hospital directly at [email protected] together with your identification data and confirmation of your vaccinated status. If accepted you will be required to provide your vaccination certificate or covid passport.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.