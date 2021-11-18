Seizures are not always epilepsy

TOO many times when dogs and cats have epileptic seizures they are given anticonvulsant medications without having completed a diagnostic plan. They are treated as if they have primary epilepsy, but there are a number of reasons that your dog may have a seizure ranging from metabolic diseases to epilepsy.

Your veterinarian will first perform a physical exam, as well as bloodwork to assess your dog’s cell counts and internal organ function. If this bloodwork does not show any abnormalities that would explain the neurologic signs, your veterinarian will perform infectious disease testing to rule out infections that could be responsible for your dog’s neurologic signs.

If these initial tests are normal and no obvious causes for the neurologic abnormalities are found, your veterinarian will likely refer you to a veterinary neurologist. The neurologist will likely perform two additional tests: MRI and CSF analysis.

Early detection of these pathologies other than primary epilepsy is essential for the success of its treatment.

The only way to rule out intracranial causes is by performing the Magnetic Resonance test.

If your dog or cat needs an MRI:

