Rare monkeypox case confirmed in the US.

A man returning to the US from Nigeria has the rare virus.

A CASE of monkeypox has been confirmed in the US state of Maryland in a resident who recently returned from Nigeria, the CDC wrote in a statement on Wednesday, November 17.

The patient, who is currently in isolation, is the second person in the US to have contracted the virus this year. A man was hospitalised in June after returning to Dallas from Nigeria.

Monkeypox is a rare virus similar to smallpox, but milder. It’s typically spotted in Central and West Africa, but infections have been identified on other continents six times before.

In a statement, Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr Jinlene Chan said they have identified the people who may have been in contact with the person and public health authorities are continuing to follow up with them.

Back in June, two cases of monkeypox were identified in North Wales, UK.

Speaking at the time, Richard Firth, Public Health Wales (PHW) consultant in health protection said that: “Confirmed cases of monkeypox are a rare event in the UK, and the risk to the general public is very low.

“We have worked with multi-agency colleagues, following tried and tested protocols and procedures, and identified all close contacts. Actions have been put in place to minimise the likelihood of further infection.”

