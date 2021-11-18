Across the globe, the price of natural and bottled gas is rising which spells bad news for consumers as we head into the winter months. The purchase of butane gas to heat homes is common practice in Spain and people will feel the pinch as the price of bottled gas hits a six-year high. In Spain alone, around 8 million households still use the orange butane gas cylinders (bombona domestica butano).

Fuel prices have been on the rise for the last few months, and from Tuesday 16 November a 12.5-kilo canister will cost customers 80 cents more, with each container priced at 16.92 euros. This is an increase of 4.96% and the most expensive butane has been since March 2016.

The cost of the orange cylinders in Spain is controlled by the authorities which does lead to a price cap on this form of fuel. Even with this in place, the cost has been rising exponentially for a while now. Luckily for the customers that rely on this form of heating through the winter, the cost is revised every two months and will be re-evaluated in January. Many people will be hoping for a surprise reduction.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

