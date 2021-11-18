Pakistan set to chemically castrate serial rapists

Pakistan is set to chemically castrate serial rapists. Parliament in Pakistan has passed a new law that will see repeat rapists chemically castrated.

Anyone found guilty of gang rape could be sentenced to life imprisonment or even death. The new law was called for after a series of attacks on both children and women in Pakistan.

The legislation will see special courts set up which will help victims by providing quicker convictions. The courts will fast-track cases of sexual assault and be set up across the country.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Since 2006 Poland has been using chemical castration to punish child rapists. Indonesia has also taken to using the treatment which reduces testosterone. The country bought in the measure in 2016 for paedophiles.

Pakistan has been accused of ineffectively prosecuting and investigating cases of sexual violence. This led to a public outcry which has ushered in the new law.

Victims of sexual assault will also be able to access help easier in the future as public hospitals will set up Anti-rape crisis units. Victims will be able to access medical care and register attacks at the units.

Other measures which come with the legislation include victims’ identity’s being protected and a national sex offenders register being created.

The law came into effect when the National Assembly voted on it on Wednesday, November 17.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.