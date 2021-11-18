Odd Fellows donation

CONTINUING HELP: Odd Fellows Costa Blanca present €500 to Alfaz’s Food Bank Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

THE Odd Fellows Costa Blanca association has donated €500 to Alfaz’s Food Bank.

The Independent Order of Odd Fellows is an international organisation that was founded 200 years ago in the UK and has been active in Norway for the last century.

The organisation’s Alfaz branch, whose members are principally Scandinavian and support local charities and social groups, received grateful thanks from Antono Viso, president of the Social Volunteers.

Created in the 2013, Voluntariado Social has around 50 volunteers who run the local Food Bank and attend to the needs of Alfaz residents who are at risk from social exclusion.

The organisation receives support from a long list of collaborators, that begins with the town hall and includes pensioners’ groups, foreign residents’ clubs, schools, charities and local businesses.


