New DGT winter purge can cost drivers €800

The Direccion General de Trafico (DGT) is launching another large campaign on Spanish roads this winter. As we all know, the tyres of our vehicles are in constant use on the road surfaces, and subsequently, wear away. Many of us are probably not in the habit of regularly checking the condition of our vehicle’s tyres.

To increase safety on the road, the DGT has developed a tyre control and surveillance campaign, to ensure that drivers are prepared, and do not pose a danger on the road in the more adverse weather conditions approaching with winter.

This campaign will pay special attention to the condition of tyres on all vehicles, with a fine of up to €800 euros if the requirements are not met. On top of the fine would be a visit to the garage to make the necessary changes, which could cost around another €400.

These are the things that the traffic cops will be checking for, and will punish drivers accordingly. The main check will be on the condition of the tyres, in regards to wear and tear. This carries a fine of €200 per tyre. Secondly, axle differences between tyres, with a fine of €150, and lastly, incorrect type approval, with a fine of €90 euros to €120.

The fines are imposed per tyre

Tyre rubber must be at least 1.6 millimetres thick, and driving on tyres that are smaller than this may result in a fine. Failure to check them and driving with worn tyres is considered a serious offence by the DGT. Any deformations, irregularities, cracks, or bulges, that make driving difficult, will also see a fine of €200 per tyre imposed.

The alignment and axis between the wheels is very important for driving, otherwise, it will lead to irregular wear between them, and will reduce their braking grip. This will result in a fine of €150 euros for each wheel.

Lastly, and the most common sanction, is that of not using approved tyres. Many drivers tend to buy tyres because they are at a cheaper price, a mistake that can lead to a fine of between €90 and €120. If a driver is caught with all these elements in a bad state, the total amount would be around €800.

In the case of lorries, it will also mean the withdrawal of points from the driving licence, in addition to a fine of €500 euros for having tyres in a bad state of repair, as reported by elespanol.com.