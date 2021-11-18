Michael Vaughan’s cricket show postponed by BBC amid racism allegation

Michael Vaughan’s cricket show has been postponed by BBC amid racism allegation.

Vaughan has been accused of making a racist remark back in 2009.

RADIO 5 Live’s Tuffers and Vaughan Cricket Show will remain off the air after the BBC announced they have postponed it again due to accusations of racism that have been made against host Michael Vaughan.

Former England cricket captain, Michael Vaughan, has been accused of making a racist remark back in 2009 when he was playing for Yorkshire County Cricket Club. An accusation the English cricket commentator denies.

These allegations resurfaced on Tuesday, November 16, after English cricketer Azeem Rafiq, a right-arm off-spin bowler who played for Yorkshire, made his appearance in front of MPs. Rafiq was giving testimony at the digital, culture, media and sport select committee about the racism he witnessed in cricket.

Michael Vaughan, 47, has been accused of telling three players of Asian descent that there were “too many of you lot, we need to do something about it” before a county match in Nottingham.

The BBC did not respond to a request for comment but according to The Guardian, insiders say the show is now unlikely to return until next month – at the earliest – and that the question of whether Vaughan will be part of the BBC’s Ashes coverage also remains up in the air.

