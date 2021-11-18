Meghan Markle hit with brutal rant over Ellen interview by GMB royal expert.

Andrea Levin calls Meghan Markle “over the top” and “phoney”.

GMB’s royal commentator Andrea Levin didn’t hold back in her assessment of Meghan Markle ahead of her interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

Slamming the 40-year-old for being “over the top” and “phoney” on this morning’s Good Morning Britain show (November 18), Levin said that “a lot of what she’s said in the Oprah Winfrey interview has been proven to be untrue…”

Continuing to rant ahead of Markle’s latest chat show appearance, she said: “She has a whole list of cameos in her head about how she can be, you have to read very carefully because it’s like walking on eggshells.

“One minute she trying to be a politician, the next she’s an author, the next she is suicidal and she’s unhappy and she’s been badly treated.”

She continued: “What is interesting is, she has a fantastic memory to go into great detail can remember what happened maybe 18 years ago but couldn’t remember talking to a senior member at Buckingham palace about helping with Finding Freedom.

“She’s very selective and to me, I’m not taking to it at all. It just looks over the top and phoney.”

Ahead of the interview, Ellen took to Twitter to share a teaser clip of what viewers can expect from the interview, which is due to be screened tonight (November 18).

Alongside the clip, Ellen commented: “A lot has changed since the last time Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was on the Warner Brothers lot. Don’t miss the rest of our interview tomorrow.”

The host of the Ellen Show is a friend of Harry and Meghan’s and has called them “the cutest couple, so down to earth”.

