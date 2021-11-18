Marbella respects the environment with its Christmas lights this year

Marbella’s Christmas lights will illuminate the city but at a lower cost and with respect for the environment.

Marbella will illuminate its Christmas with nearly three million points of light and the installation of large figures and motifs in plazas and open spaces “in order to attract visitors and promote activity in shops and hotels.”

The Councilor for Works Diego Lopez and coordinating advisor of the Festival delegation Yolanda Marin stressed that “this year the municipality will be more illuminated than other cities, but at a lower price, thanks to the technical and administrative specifications prepared on this occasion.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He has also pointed out that “everything will be LED lighting, seeking a reduction in electricity consumption and respect for the environment.”

The festivities will run from the opening day on November 25 until January 6 “with which the city will have one of the longest Christmases in Spain.”

The lighting will be turned on on November 25, at 7:00pm in San Pedro Alcantara and at 7:30pm in Marbella at the Plaza de Los Naranjos.

“Thanks to the landscaping work that we did a few months ago to open it up and put it in value, the placement of large figures has been made possible, such as two 12-metre-high angels,” highlighted the mayor, who has said that there will be three daily musical shows with passes at 6.30pm, 8pm and 9pm.

The large figures and elements are also located in other spaces such as a 16-metre Christmas tree and a large ball in the Francisco Cuevas Blanco Park, ‘Terrazas del Puerto Deportivo.’

Another similar tree will be located on Avenida Nabeul, and large figures on Avenida del Mar.

Jose Joaquin Maldonado, the technician in charge of Electricity and Energy Efficiency, added that the specifications that have been drawn up this year “have unit items, which allows us to lower costs for each of the facilities and be very flexible in terms of as to where to spend the economic amount.”