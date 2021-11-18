Longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years

Longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years. image: wikipedia

Coinciding with the full moon, on November 19, our planet will be so close to the Sun in the sky that it will pass through the southern part of the Earth’s shadow, creating a partial lunar eclipse.

According to space.com, the eclipse will be mainly visible to observers in North America, the Pacific Ocean, and the eastern tip of Asia. Known as the Beaver Moon, it will also be the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years. This heavenly phenomenon should last just over 6 hours, as we pass through the darkest part. Earth’s shadow will last approximately 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds.

In Spain, we will only be able to observe the early stages of the eclipse shortly before dawn on Friday 19th, between 7am and 8am. The best places in the country to see this very special event will be in Galicia, and the Canary Islands.

The final Leonid meteor showers until 2023 coincide with this eclipse

Also, don’t forget that the eclipse will coincide with the main display of the Leonid meteor shower, which will be the last major meteor shower until 2023.

Meteored reminds astronomy fans to choose a good viewpoint, such as on a mountain, or open space without obstacles, as they will be the ideal places to observe the events. It is also advisable to leave the city to avoid any light pollution, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

