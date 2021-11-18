Liverpool Airport’s security update after Women’s Hospital terror attack

Liverpool John Lennon Airport’s security update after Women’s Hospital terror attack.

The shocking attack took place at the Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday, November 14. The UK has since raised the threat level for a terrorist attack to “severe”.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, a spokesperson for Liverpool John Lennon Airport said that security levels at airports in the UK are being reviewed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to the Liverpool airport: “Whilst security levels at the airport are already high with heightened staff vigilance, the increase in the national threat level to severe means that all airports review security measures in place and make necessary changes to mitigate risks based on the threat level.

“However there is currently no impact to our passengers or any additional travel restrictions.”

The public in the UK has been urged to remain alert after the attack which took place on Remembrance Sunday. Appearing on Good Morning Britain Damian Hinds encouraged people to be vigilant.

Hinds commented: “We talk about people being alert rather than alarmed. It’s not about changing our daily lives. It is about that heightened vigilance.

“Obviously anyone with information about this incident, please be in touch with North West and Merseyside Police – or you can always contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

He went on to add: “But more broadly. If people are suspicious and something doesn’t look right, please be in touch. Law enforcement relies on everybody’s vigilance to support them in their work.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.