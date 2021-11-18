La Palma records 300 earthquakes in a single day. This is a record since the eruption began in September.

On Wednesday, November 17, the volcanic island of La Palma registered a staggering 300 earthquakes. The previous two weeks had seen the number of earthquakes each day drop to below the 200 mark. Experts from various scientific bodies are monitoring the situation carefully. The experts need to see if the increase in earthquakes is a one-off spike or if the volcano’s activity is changing.

The highest number of earthquakes previously set since the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on La Palma was set on October 24.

The National Geological Institute (IGN) published data to show that on October 24, 271 earthquakes hit the island. This is somewhat behind the 300 that was recorded on Wednesday.

Recently the number of earthquakes shaking the island had dropped. Nearly a week had passed with the number of earthquakes falling below the 100 mark each day.

Wednesday’s quakes registered in at a magnitude of between two and three for the most part. Some earthquakes though hit with a magnitude of between three and four. The island was shaken by one earthquake though that was magnitude 4 quake.

