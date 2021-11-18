Italy and Germany go into Covid panic mode

EU countries are going into Covid panic mode as Italy is considering a lockdown for unvaccinated people while Germany has imposed new restrictions due to a sharp rise in cases.

Yesterday, November 17, Angela Merkel branded the Covid situation in Germany as “dramatic” and warned that “the fourth wave is hitting our country with full force” ahead of a crisis meeting today.

Five Italian governors are now backing a lockdown for the unvaccinated as cases in Italy are increasing, with 7,815 new cases on Tuesday and 74 new deaths, an increase of 28 per cent and 9 per cent respectively on the same day last week.

Massimiliano Fedriga, governor of Friuli-Venezia Giulia in the country’s northeast, said: “Eventual new lockdowns should not have to be suffered by those who are vaccinated. Restrictions should only apply to those who are not immunised.”

Although Italy has one of the best vaccination rates in Europe, with 84 per cent of the population double-jabbed, seven million have refused to have the jab.

The country also has a large anti-vaxx movement within the country which has seen protests against the Green Pass, a vaccine passport that is needed to dine indoors, visit museums and cinemas and for long-distance public transport.

In Spain, the incidence continues to rise, with several weeks already on a constant rise and is advancing towards 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (this Wednesday it stood at 96.12 cases, after an increase of more than seven points.)