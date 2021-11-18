Guardia Civil aid for personnel affected by La Palma volcano

The Guardia Civil’s 2021 Social Action Plan incorporates aid for personnel affected by the La Palma volcano.

The aid from the Guardia Civil is intended to help cover, as far as possible, the expense and damage caused by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma.

This new aid, which may be requested until November 24, is aimed at officers affected by the volcano and those who are in any administrative situation in which they remain subject to the general regime of rights and duties of the members of the Guardia Civil.

It is also for those who are on leave of absence for the care of relatives (art. 90.5 of Law 29/2014 of November 28, on the Civil Guard Personnel Regime), those who have relocation expenses and students of the corporal and guards scale.

The coverage period will run from September 19 to December 31 of this year and can be received up to a maximum of 10,000 euros.

It may also be compatible with other aids that may be granted by other Public Administrations or with the corresponding compensation under insurance policies, without, in any case, exceeding the value of the damage produced.