Get a local Lobster SIM and avoid expensive roaming charges message with UK SIMs

Lobster, the only mobile network in Spain to offer a service completely in English, has always recommended getting a local SIM in Spain for British living or spending time in Spain. With Lobster you can be in Spain for as long as you like and use your tariff plan as much as you like, and never have to worry about any surprise expensive mobile roaming charges.

Brexit brought with it a lot of uncertainty for British living in Spain, but one thing for certain is that Lobster customers continue to enjoy a great mobile service in Spain with no changes. The same cannot be said for British in Spain using their UK SIMs.

One of the changes since Brexit that we are now seeing is that a lot of the UK mobile networks are introducing, or about to introduce, mobile charges when roaming in Spain.

These mobile roaming charges can be very expensive and lead to bill shocks.

Avoid any worries or bill shocks when in Spain by getting a local SIM with Lobster.

Lobster is the only mobile operator in Spain to offer a service completely in English. Everything is in English, the Lobster website, the app, the advertising, and most importantly the Lobster Customer Contact Centre agents are all native English speakers.

They look after customers with its best-in-class Customer Contact Centre. There are no automated answering machines. Lobster answers all calls with real people, always.

Customers can choose from three simple and competitive tariff plans.

They are tailor-made for British so you can keep in touch with loved ones and friends back home.

They all come with unlimited calls and texts in Spain, to the UK and other countries, and big data deals, and start from just €12 per month VAT included.

And what’s more Lobster has a promotion currently running where you get 50 per cent more data in all tariff plans until the end of 2021!

With Lobster there are no commitments, lock-ins or hidden surprises. Lobster wants its customers to stay because they’re happy with the service!

The mobile network you’ll love. Call free on 1661 or go to lobster.es