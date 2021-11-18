Free dentistry for under 18’s in Valencia

It has been announced that for the first time it has been proposed that the Valencian health law will provide free dentistry for under 18’s (children and adolescents). The change, an initiative of the parliamentary group of Unides Podem, will only cover oral care for non-aesthetic reasons and if approved will be introduced in 2022.

The Unides Podem amendment, supported by PSPV and Compromís, adds a provision in the Health Law to the chapter on the rights of children and adolescents that outlines the right to oral health. That amendment will require the Consell de la Generalitat ” to guarantee free dentistry for under 18’s, specifically to expand orthodontic treatments that do not have an exclusively aesthetic purpose.

The ministry of health is being tasked with improving the public portfolio of oral care services as well as exploring the possibility of extending its access to the rest of the population.

Unides Podem , is an electoral coalition created in March 2019 being formed by Podem and Esquerra Unida del País Valencià to compete in the 2019 Valencia elections. The group which is headed by Rubén Martínez Dalmau became a formal parliamentary group once the legislative was constituted.

