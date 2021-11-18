Everton legend Gary Stevens’ young son Jack dies after cancer battle.

Gary Stevens’ four-year-old son Jack has lost his battle to leukaemia. Jack had needed a stem cell donation. Many people had come forward to see if they were a match after a swabbing event was held at Goodison Park. Blood cancer charity DKMS had hosted the event in a bid to find a match.

Only weeks ago Stevens revealed that it was a race against time to save his son’s life.

Everton commented on the sad death. The club said: “Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened to learn that Gary Stevens’ four-year-old son, Jack, has passed away following his courageous battle with leukaemia.

“Our thoughts are with Gary and his family at this incredibly sad time.”

Rangers paid tribute to the young boy and said: “Everyone at Rangers is today deeply saddened to hear of the death of former player Gary Stevens’ son Jack, aged just four.

“Jack fought a courageous battle with leukaemia and the thoughts of everyone at Rangers are with Gary and his family at this especially sad time.”

Stevens had invited people to a swabbing event at Goodison Park. At the time he commented: “Imagine having the power to save someone’s life?

“If you like the idea of having that power, please get yourself down to Goodison and support the event.

“You can have a simple mouth swab, register within five minutes and you may find yourself saving somebody’s life on the other side of the world.

“It’s been a tough few years’ for the Stevens’ family, with my little boy having a rare leukaemia.”

He added: “The support that we have had all the way through this difficult time has been very comforting, and it might be that it’s a little too late to save Jack.

“However, there are little kids all over the world who are desperately in need of a match for their stem cells, and I know that Evertonians will get behind this event, so please give your time and you might find yourself a superhero!”

