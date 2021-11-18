Dutch footballer Quincy Promes being prosecuted for attempted murder of cousin .

The Spartak Moscow player was playing for Ajax at the time of his arrest.

QUINCY PROMES, who played for the Dutch National side at the European Championship this year, is now facing a prison sentence of several years if he is convicted of the attempted murder of his own cousin.

Promes, who is now playing for Spartak Moscow, was arrested only 24 hours after playing and scoring for Ajax in the team’s 4-0 win over PEC Zwolle on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

The 29-year-old, who has been capped 50 times by his country, has been accused of stabbing his cousin during a family party at the end of July 2020 in Abcoude, just outside of Amsterdam. His cousin filed the complaint in November 2020.

“At the end of the evening, my client was stabbed for no reason,” the cousin’s lawyer Yehudi Moszkowicz said at the time of the complaint.

After the announcement by the Public Prosecution Service in Amsterdam on Thursday, November 18, Moszkowicz said: “The decision to prosecute Promes is the only right one”.

Promes played in Holland’s last two games at the European Championships, in his 49th and 50th international matches. He scored seven times for his national side.

Dutch national team coach Louis van Gaal recently announced that he will not select Promes anymore: “When a player is involved in such a case, it is much more difficult for him to keep the focus on the game. In Russia you are far away, but in the Netherlands very close.”

