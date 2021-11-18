Deliveroo confirms it will leave Spain



Deliveroo, the home delivery company, has confirmed today, Thursday, November 18, that it will definitely leave Spain. This decision was allegedly reached after the company consulted with its employees in the country. As of next November 29, they will cease trading in Spain.

A statement from Deliveroo thanked all the restaurants and ‘riders’ for their collaboration. They said the company was proud to have been a “lifeline” for delivery people during the pandemic. It is believed that a series of compensation packages have been agreed upon for both employees and riders.

The delivery company had already announced in July that it intended to leave Spain, after the approval of the so-called “rider law”. This law would force have forced Deliveroo to convert all their distributors into employees or to subcontract fleets of ‘riders’ to third-party companies.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



They have also alleged “difficulties for the viability of its business”, as another reason behind the decision to leave Spanish territory. Their departure will affect, according to CCOO, some 4,000 workers linked to the multinational, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.