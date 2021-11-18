Capitol riot: ‘QAnon Shaman’ sentenced to 41 months in prison.

Jacob Chansley aka the ‘QAnon Shaman’ was sentenced to prison for his part in the US Capitol riots on January 6.

JACOB Anthony Chansley, known as the QAnon Shaman, has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for his part in the US Capitol Riots back on January 6. The sentence represents one of the longest given to any of the rioters involved.

The 34-year-old, who has been in custody nearly 11 months since being arrested just days after the riot, was one of the most recognisable people at the Capital riots.

Dress as the QAnon Shaman, Chansley was pictured wearing horns and a bearskin headdress, with a US flag painted on his face. He was also carrying a spear in the Capitol.

Chansley, who pleaded guilty to one felony count of obstruction, received the same sentence as former mixed martial artist Scott Fairlam, who assaulted a police officer and obstructed an official proceeding.

Arguing that the government “cannot overstate the serious” of Chansley’s conduct, prosecutors in the case had recommended that he receive a sentence of 51 months in prison.



“His consistent rhetoric before and after the event, and his apparent ability to carry out his intentions of violently removing the ‘traitors’ in our government, is clear from the evidence in this case,” prosecutors said.

QAnon followers believed that when former President Trump was in office he was waging a secret war against elite Satan-worshipping paedophiles in government, business and the media. The QAnon “cult” had many followers worldwide.

