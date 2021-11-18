Bling’s the thing

Linda Hall
Bling’s the thing
CULLINAN DIAMOND: 3,106 carats before cutting Photo credit: Public domain

THE Arts Society Marina Alta’s final autumn presentation will be held on December 2 at Salones Canor in Teulada.

Doors open at 10am for registration and the presentation begins at 11am.

Entitled Crown Jewels, the talk by Cheda Panajotovic also encompasses affordable bling.

Fabulous jewels stem from ancient regions like Mesopotamia around 3,100BC, the Egyptians slightly later and Darius the Great of Persia later still.  The talk visits the most famous “rocks” and the Noor family whilst admiring royal and imperial crowns, including the Queen’s collection.

“We shall view a present-day assembly of cut stones from a mere 33 carats to the magnificent Cullinan diamond, originally 3,106 carats and reputedly sent by registered post to King Edward VII from South Africa,” announced the Arts Society’s chairman David Glover. “And, of course, Swarovski’s impact on the bling society.”

Cheda Panajotovic, who is a sculptor at heart, a bon viveur by choice and a Yorkshireman by adoption, now lives in the Marina Alta.


“Don’t be fooled by Cheda’s modest approach, the force of character is not far behind and he is noted for his perceptive wit,” David said.

For further details of the Society, venue and their 2021-2022 programme visit their www.marinaaltaarts.com website.

For further details of the Society, venue and their 2021-2022 programme visit their www.marinaaltaarts.com website.


Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn't stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

