Bling’s the thing

THE Arts Society Marina Alta’s final autumn presentation will be held on December 2 at Salones Canor in Teulada.

Doors open at 10am for registration and the presentation begins at 11am.

Entitled Crown Jewels, the talk by Cheda Panajotovic also encompasses affordable bling.

Fabulous jewels stem from ancient regions like Mesopotamia around 3,100BC, the Egyptians slightly later and Darius the Great of Persia later still. The talk visits the most famous “rocks” and the Noor family whilst admiring royal and imperial crowns, including the Queen’s collection.

“We shall view a present-day assembly of cut stones from a mere 33 carats to the magnificent Cullinan diamond, originally 3,106 carats and reputedly sent by registered post to King Edward VII from South Africa,” announced the Arts Society’s chairman David Glover. “And, of course, Swarovski’s impact on the bling society.”

Cheda Panajotovic, who is a sculptor at heart, a bon viveur by choice and a Yorkshireman by adoption, now lives in the Marina Alta.

“Don’t be fooled by Cheda’s modest approach, the force of character is not far behind and he is noted for his perceptive wit,” David said.

For further details of the Society, venue and their 2021-2022 programme visit their www.marinaaltaarts.com website.

For membership information, contact Jane at [email protected] or Lanie at [email protected] for anything else.