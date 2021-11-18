Bank of Scotland, Lloyds and Halifax banking down.

THE banking apps of the Bank of Scotland, Halifax and Lloyds Bank are experiencing major problems this morning (November 18) leaving thousands of their customers unable to log in to access their money.

According to Down Detector, the banks online banking apps have been down for most of the morning. Customers have been complaining that they are unable to log in, see their recent transactions or access their money.

Some customers have also had trouble withdrawing cash.

Bank of Scotland started experiencing issues around 7.30 am, with customers saying their balance is ‘missing’ and shows ‘N/A’. People in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen are worst affected.

Lloyds customers also started seeing issues around 7 am, with 2,500 people reporting problems on Down Detector. People in London appear to be impacted the most.

Users of the app got a red error message reading: “Sorry we can’t show you some of the account information you’ve asked for right now. Please try later.”

The bank’s service status said: “We know some customers are having issues with Internet and/or Mobile Banking. We’re sorry for this. We’re working to get it back to normal soon.”

Some 1,356 Halifax users also reported issues this morning at around 8 am, as it appears all customers are experiencing the same problems with their app. People in Manchester appear to be the worst affected.

Halifax has responded to some complainants on Twitter writing: “We know some of you are having issues with Internet Banking. We’re sorry for this. We’re working to have it back to normal soon.”

