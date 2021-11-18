Baby of South African rugby star Jannie du Plessis found dead after drowning.

Jannie du Plessis was celebrating his 39th birthday when the boy tragically died.

THE 10-month-old son of South African rugby player Jannie du Plessis was found dead after drowning in a pool whilst the prop celebrated his 39th birthday.

The tragic accident occurred at the rugby stars house in the mining town of Krugersdorp, near Johannesburg, on Tuesday, November 16. The death has been confirmed by local police and Du Plessis’ provincial side, the Lions.

“On November 16 at about 7 p.m., police were called to a scene of drowning whereby a 10-month-old baby boy fell in the swimming pool,” a police statement said.

“I can confirm that this tragedy took place. We are all devastated,” Lions chief executive Rudolf Straeuli told Sport24.

Du Plessis, a qualified doctor, won 70 caps for the Boks and was part of the squad that lifted the Rugby World Cup in 2007 alongside his brother, hooker Bismarck du Plessis.

South Africa No. 8 Duane Vermeulen, speaking ahead of South Africa’s clash with England at Twickenham on Saturday, November 20, said their former teammate and his family were in the thoughts of the players.

“They will be on our minds and all our condolences to Jannie and his family back home,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “It is a difficult time for them, but we will stand behind them and support them.”

Jannie du Plessis’ former club Montpellier expressed the club’s sadness at the news, tweeting: “The whole of Montpellier joins the sorrow of Jannie du Plessis and all her family.”

🖤 L’ensemble du @MHR_officiel se joint à la peine de Jannie du Plessis et de toute sa famille. pic.twitter.com/Q91ayoD8yM — Montpellier Rugby (@MHR_officiel) November 17, 2021

According to The Times, drowning is the second leading cause of accidental deaths in South Africa and claims the lives of approximately 600 children each year.

