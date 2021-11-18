Baby abandoned after couple use overseas surrogate. The couple left the country without the baby and have not returned.

In August 2020 a couple travelled to the Ukraine after using a surrogate to have a child for them. The couple picked up their new daughter but later left her with a nanny. The couple then left the country and flew home to Italy. They still have not returned for the baby.

The nanny became desperate and sought help. The nanny had been looking after the baby as if she was her own child. The parents had promised the nanny that they would return for the child but she was left holding the baby.

The nanny ended up having to contact the Italian consulate. She was concerned over legal issues having been left with the baby and she was running out of money to be able to raise the child.

The Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office in Italy managed to track down the parents. The parents have confirmed that they will not return to take the baby back. The nanny has been left devastated after the court decided that the baby will need to be put up for adoption.

Surrogacy on a commercial basis is legal in the Ukraine. There are surrogacy services that offer the systematic provision of children to people looking to adopt. Potential parents pay thousands of pounds for a baby and come from across the world for this service.

