Armed police raid wrong house as real culprit escapes

Police armed with rifles raided the wrong house as the culprit managed to escape.

Police armed with rifles raided the wrong house and dragged the owner out in his boxers as the culprit managed to escape.

The innocent man was dragged out in his boxers and t-shirt by police armed with assault rifles with laser scopes.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Footage was captured on a Ring doorbell, showing the dramatic moment that officers demanded to be let inside of the home before they kicked down the door.

The terrified innocent man, 56-year-old Eddie Croasdell, was ordered to show his hands to the police and walk towards them as they have their guns and a Taser aimed at him.

Hertfordshire Constabulary had actually entered the wrong house as they were responding to reports of someone being held at knifepoint.

The mistake meant the real culprit they were looking for managed to escape, according to The Sun.

Nine armed officers, six plainclothes officers, three cars, two vans and a dog unit all attended to the raid which took place on Sunday, November 14, at around 8:30am.

Eddie has made a complaint to the police watchdog over the blunder and is apparently considering legal action.

He said he was “completely terrified” when officers woke him up by banging on the door and seeing what looked like a “platoon of US Marines” standing outside.

“I thought, ‘S*** they must think I’m a terrorist. They are going to shoot me,’” he told the Sun.

“‘While the police were treating me like Osama Bin Laden, the guy they wanted got away.”

“How did they get it so wrong? I mean, it’s not like South Central LA or something, it’s St Albans.”

Eddie added that his 15-year-old son was questioned by officers and that he was worried they would shoot his dog when they saw it.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesman said: “Public safety is our number one priority in these circumstances and time was of the essence.”

“Officers attended reports that a person in one of the flats was being held at knifepoint.”