Apple launches self service repair scheme for devices

Tech giant Apple will start enabling customers to repair their own devices by giving them access to genuine parts and tools through its Self Service Repair scheme.

The new Self Service Repair scheme will launch in 2022 in the US, with more countries to follow. The first parts available will be for the iPhone 12 and 13 ranges.

Apple said the service will allow people who are comfortable with repairing their own devices to do so, with the first stage of the new scheme offering genuine parts to repair the iPhone display, battery and camera.

The tech company will also launch a new Self Service Repair Online Store where customers can order replacement parts and tools, used parts can also be returned for recycling which will give credit towards their purchase.

The new store would offer more than 200 individual parts and tools.

“Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed,” Apple chief operating officer Jeff Williams said.

“In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, and now we’re providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs.”

Until now, only Apple Authorised Service Providers (AASPs) and Independent Repair Providers had access to the parts, tools and manuals, making repairs costly.

Apple said the scheme is geared towards individual technicians who have experience and knowledge about repairing electronics, however, going to an Apple-certified professional would be the safest and most reliable way to get a repair for the vast majority of people.