Acid attack accomplice arrested. The man is accused of helping to cover up the Cartama acid attack by ‘El melillero’ in January 2021. ‘El melillero’ attacked his girlfriend and her female friend and has had a warrant out for his arrest since then. According to the police the man was detained after a long, high-speed chase that finally ended in Badajoz.

The acid attack accomplice was originally stopped at a routine police checkpoint in Caceres. However, after identifying himself with a false Belgian driving licence, he tried to flee in his vehicle at high speed.

The officers manning the checkpoint quickly jumped into their car and took pursuit. After a one-hour chase, the vehicle was eventually stopped on the A-66, near the town of Aljucen (Badajoz). The driver, the only occupant in the vehicle was arrested by the officers.

Fake identity

It was then that the officers verified that both the driver’s licence, as well as a Belgian national identity card that he also carried, were fake. When carrying out a search of the driver’s possessions and contents of the vehicle, the police found a passport that did resemble the identity of the suspect. The suspect is a 46-year-old man from Estepona, who was subject to an arrest warrant, issued by a Malaga court, for his alleged involvement as an acid attack accomplice in the Cartama assault, in which the two young women were seriously injured after being doused with acid while sat in their car.

charged

Police charged the man with a variety of serious road traffic offences, attacking an officer, falsification of documentation and refusal to submit to drug and alcohol tests. He is remanded in custody in Caceres awaiting court proceedings.

