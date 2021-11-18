A sign of the times

LA NUCIA’S town fiestas in honour of San Rafael, the first since 2019, will be a little different this year.

During the three days of celebrations that begin on November 19, only members of the Peña fiestas’ associations and residents registered on the municipal Padron will be eligible to enter the municipal marquee where many events are to be held. All will need to be in possession of a Covid passport.

At the time of the La Nucia announcement, regional governments were still studying the legal implications of asking for a Covid passport in order to enter discos, restaurants and large-scale events.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In the meantime La Nucia’s local government with Bernabe Cano at its head did not hesitate to issue an official communique, following the example set by Benidorm town hall where evidence of vaccination was required in order to attend concerts during the resort’s own fiestas.

“Security will control access to the marquee throughout the weekend,” the La Nucia communique has warned beforehand.