Young girl is sole survivor of plane crash thanks to her father

An 11-year-old girl was the sole survivor of a plane crash in Michigan on Saturday, November 14.

The young girl’s life was the sole survivor of a plane crash thanks to her father Mike Perdue holding her tightly in a “bear hug.” Mr Perdue eventually died in the tragic event, as reported by NBC25.

Laney Perdue was travelling on a regional airliner with her father and three other people when it crashed at Welke Airport on Beaver Island, Michigan, for causes that are still unknown and under investigation.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The girl was found in critical condition and suffered several fractures and had to undergo two surgeries, but she is already recovering satisfactorily and her life is no longer in danger. Laney has three more siblings.

The Island Airways plane was attempting to land at Welke Airport after leaving Charlevoix, Michigan, about 32 miles away, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The other deceased were identified as Kate Leese, 35, and Adam Kendall, 37, a couple who appeared in a Detroit News article last week talking about their plans to open a winery on Beaver Island. The identity of the pilot has not been revealed.

The mother of the girl, Christina Perdue, issued a statement on Sunday, November 14: “We are heartbroken over the loss of my husband, father, brother, son and friend. He gave the best bear hug, took our daughter and protected her.”

“Our prayers are also with our island community and the other souls lost in the accident,” she added.

Mrs Perdue said in an interview on ABC yesterday, November 16: “Laney told me in the hospital that her last memory is that dad just grabbed her and held her really, really tight, and in my heart, I know that protected her.”

Mike Perdue, was a real estate agent and co-owner of Smith Realty Group.