UK set to be hit by “little ice age”

The UK is set to be hit by a “little ice age”. After a mild start to November, experts have predicted a “little ice age” for the UK this winter.

According to experts, the UK could be hit with freezing temperatures in late November due to an Arctic wind that is set to batter the UK.

Speaking to The Express, Exacta Weather’s James Madden commented: “The cold is likely to win out before the end of November bringing an early taste of winter and the risk of snow.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Waning solar activity means chances are high for a little ice age winter this year with notable periods of cold and snow.

“We have high confidence for the most cold and wintry conditions since December 2010 developing towards the end of the year.

He added: “This could bring excessive cold temperatures and periods of widespread snow.”

According to WXCharts, the UK could see temperatures dropping to between -7 degrees C and -11 from November 23. Scotland will be the worst hit.

Snow is expected to hit starting on November 24. This is predicted to begin in the Highlands before heading towards North Wales and northern England at the end of November.

The Met Office has predicted wintry conditions too. Speaking to The Express Oliver Claydon said: “Long-lead models are showing there is a chance for things to turn a bit colder in the middle of next week.

“Uncertainty is hinged around an area of high pressure, if it’s further to the west then it could pull a chance of snow from the north.”

The long-range forecast for late November shows: “High pressure will often lie close to western or southwestern parts of the UK during this period. This will tend bring a north or northwesterly airflow across the UK, with the most unsettled conditions across northern areas.

“Here, showers or longer spells of rain are likely with some snow across higher ground, possibly reaching low levels at times.

“Strong winds are possible across the north, especially around coasts and across high ground. Further south, it is likely to remain somewhat drier and more settled with the chance of some longer sunny spells.

“However, these clearer conditions will lead to some chilly nights with frost in places and some fog patches, these slow to clear during the morning.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.