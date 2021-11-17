Two children dead in devastating orphanage fire in Chile.

Four people have died after a fire broke out at a building in the city of Talca.

FOUR people have died, including two children, after a huge fire started at a building in the city of Talca, which is about 158 miles south of the capital Santiago, at about 10 pm on Tuesday, November 16. The building is believed to be an orphanage.

The two children who sadly lost their lives were under the age of five, according to local Prosecutor Héctor de la Fuente.

He also added that there are six other people injured in the blaze. They were taken to the Regional Hospital of Talca for treatment.

Héctor de la Fuente added that: “a large amount of fuel and intensity of the fire made it impossible for our first firefighters to help,” he said. In total eight fire crews joined the rescue efforts after the first team to arrive were beaten by the flames.

Talca Fire Department officials have stated that it was most likely a gas cylinder explosion that caused the horrific fire.

Footage shared on social media shows flames billowing out from the roof of the building.

