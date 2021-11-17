The drinks that could reduce strokes and dementia

Drinking tea and coffee may be associated with a lower risk of dementia and strokes.

According to a study of healthy individuals aged 50-74, Drinking tea and coffee may be associated with a lower risk of dementia and strokes.

The information was published yesterday, November 16, in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Strokes are life-threatening and cause 10 per cent of deaths around the world. Dementia is a general term used for symptoms that relate to brain function and memory loss, which is a health concern across the world and carries a high economic and social burden. Post-stroke dementia is a condition where symptoms of dementia occur after a stroke.

365,682 participants from the UK Biobank participated in the study carried out by Yuan Zhang and colleagues from Tianjin Medical University, Tianjin, China. They were recruited between 2006 and 2010 and followed until 2020.

The participants stated how much coffee and tea they usually drank at the beginning of the study. Over the study period, 5,079 participants developed dementia and 10,053 experienced at least one stroke.

Those who drank 2-3 cups of coffee or 3-5 cups of tea per day, or a combination of 4–6 cups of coffee and tea had the lowest incidence of stroke or dementia.

Those who drank 2-3 cups of coffee and 2-3 cups of tea daily had a 32 per cent lower risk of stroke and a 28 per cent lower risk of dementia when compared with individuals who did not drink coffee or tea.

Intake of coffee alone or in combination with tea was also associated with a lower risk of post-stroke dementia.

The authors said: “Our findings suggested that moderate consumption of coffee and tea separately or in combination were associated with lower risk of stroke and dementia.”