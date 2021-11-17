Tapas and cocktails fight for gold at TaPalma 2021

Tapas and cocktails fight for gold at TaPalma 2021
Tapas and cocktails fight for gold at TaPalma 2021

Fifteen tapas and eight cocktails will fight for Gold at TaPalma 2021.

35 establishments will participate in TaPalma2021 on November 22 at the Palau de Congressos de Palma.

15 tapas and eight cocktails will fight to obtain gold and become the best gastronomic creations and cocktail shakers on the island.

During a presentation this morning, November 17, the contestants who have been shortlisted in each of the categories were announced and the order of participation was drawn. In addition, the boxes with all the necessary material have been delivered to the participating establishments.

The contest, which will begin at 4pm in the Sala Mallorca of the Palau de Congressos, will kick off with the TaPalma Thematic Tapa contest at 4:15pm with chefs from Bistro Esencia, Shaka, Prosecco Santa Catalina, Bar Bosch, Boira, Menjaibeu and Arroceria El Puente participating.

The cocktail contest will be held at 5.15pm, with bartenders from Bistro Esencia, Katagi, Prosecco Santa Catalina, Il Forno Citta, Bar Bosch, Emblematic, Shaka and Kenzo participating.


At 6.15pm, the TaPalma Libre Tapa contest will be held, in which La Despensa del Baron, Buades Tapas and Wine Tasting, Rosa del Mar, La Trastienda, Il Forno Citta, La Consentida, Blat al Sac and Maleva will compete.

Chefs and bartenders will show their skills before a jury made up of renowned chefs and bartenders of local and national prestige.

Tapas and cocktail route


The tapas and cocktails route will be held from November 24 to 28 in the 35 establishments participating in this edition of TaPalma 2021.

Laura Kemp
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Laura is from a small seaside town in North Wales and has also lived in Liverpool and Manchester, where she studied English Literature and worked in social media and marketing. Laura moved to the city of Zaragoza last August to teach English, but after missing the coast she decided to move to beautiful Nerja to enjoy the sun and sea. Laura has a passion for animals, films, outdoor activities, writing and the environment.

