Spain scraps visa requirement for UK touring musicians

Spain scraps post-Brexit visa requirement for UK touring musicians.

The Spanish government have decided to scrap the visa requirements that UK artists had been hit with post-Brexit. The move has been welcomed by the music industry but there are still issues that could hit some tours.

The announcement means that visas will not be required for musicians and their crew when touring for less than 90 days.

The culture secretary Nadine Dorries believes the decision is “really great news”. She explained: “We’ve been working closely with the Spanish government to make touring easier – and they’ve just confirmed that musicians no longer need visas to go on short-term tours,”

She added: “Twenty-one member states now offer visa and permit-free routes for touring performers. Six more to go.”

UK Music chief executive Jamie Njoku-Goodwin commented: “The lifting of visa restrictions by the Spanish government is a hugely welcome move,”

“However, it is important to remember that major issues still remain, particularly cabotage [the transport of goods or passengers between two places in the same country by a foreign operator], which makes many tours impossible.

“We will continue to press the case with the government here and with EU nations to remove all the costly and bureaucratic restrictions that remain when it comes to touring the EU.”

He went on to add: “It is vital for our economy and exports that musicians and crew can tour freely, grow their fanbase and share the very best of British music across Europe and the rest of the world.”

