Sophie Ellis Bextor breaks down in tears of joy

Sophie Ellis Bextor breaks down in tears after Children In Need danceathon.

Sophie’s 24 hour danceathon extravaganza was in aid of raising money for Children in Need. The 42-year-old singer broke down and began to cry after raising over 1 million pounds for the charity.

BBC Radio 2 had set the challenge and Sophie stepped up admirably. As the danceathon finished Sophie was joined by her children. As she hugged them she could be seen crying.

Sophie commented: “This has been extraordinary.

“I always thought this would be a privilege to have done and I’ve never done anything like this so I want to thank everybody for giving me the opportunity.

“I’ve been weepy solidly for the last hour. This has been really special and thank you to everybody who donated and everybody who gave me energy and support and messages, it’s got me through.”

Gemma Collins joined in on the action too. She was on hand to support Sophie and even showed off her singing voice. Gemma made sure that everyone knew she was there and said: “The GC is in the building! Sophie, I love you.”

When the challenge was announced Simon Antrobus the BBC’s Children in Need Chief Executive commented: “The past 18 months have been incredibly difficult and have sadly made the lives of children and young people facing disadvantage that much harder.

“We want to ensure no child feels alone, and that every child is supported to thrive, so we are delighted that Sophie is taking on such a monumental challenge to help make a difference.

“It’s acts of kindness like this that help children and young people across the UK know that we are here for them, and that there is always hope. We will be cheering Sophie on every step of the way!”

