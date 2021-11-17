Rolex watches stolen by female thieves posing as NHS workers.

Gangs of Rolex thieves have been operating across the UK.

THE public is being warned to be cautious and stay vigilant across the UK after it was revealed that gangs of thieves – mainly female – have been stealing the high-value watches.

The women have been posing as NHS workers to discreetly steal people’s Rolex watches by using distraction techniques designed to disguise their intentions – although many have chosen the less subtle route and just ripped the watches off people’s wrists before running away.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Police are warning owners of expensive watches to be on guard.

According to police, aside from posing as NHS workers, the public should also be wary about charity workers with clipboards, especially if they are asking for money for little known charities.

Apparently, the victims are asked to sign a petition before the thieves steal their watches without them realising.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Bentley of West Surrey said: “We want to raise public awareness of this emerging crime type in our community.

“Criminals are targeting preying upon the good nature of their victims and using distraction techniques to slip the watch right off their wrist.

“These watches are often of significant financial and sentimental value.

“We are aware of similar offences reported to other police forces over the past few months, and it is possible that the same suspects are responsible for the thefts we are seeing now in West Surrey.

“We are hard at work trying to identify the suspects, but we ask you to be vigilant while we continue our investigation.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.