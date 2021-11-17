Nine Insulate Britain activists jailed

Nine Insulate Britain activists have been jailed for breaching an injunction the was given to stop them from blocking roads.

The nine climate change activists are aged between 20 and 58 and were jailed at the High Court in London after admitting to breaching their injunction on October 8 by taking part in a protest on the M25.

Ana Heyatawin, 58, and Louis McKechnie, 20, were jailed for three months, and Ben Buse, 36, Roman Paluch-Machnik, 28, Oliver Rock, 41, Emma Smart, 44, Tim Speers, 36, and James Thomas, 47, were jailed for four months.

Dame Victoria Sharp described submissions made to the court by Ben Taylor yesterday, November 17, as “inflammatory” and a “call to arms,” he was handed a longer sentence of six months in order to “deter (him) from committing further breaches.”

Insulate Britain is a climate change group that is calling for better insulation in homes in the UK to tackle the crisis.

The activists have blocked the Port of Dover, motorways and roads outside of parliament during their protests. They have caused widespread anger across the country.

Many demonstrators have glued themselves to the ground during the action.