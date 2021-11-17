NASA is offering €11,000 for people to stay in bed for two months. The two months will not be easy though, as all daily activities would need to be carried out in bed.

NASA has launched a bizarre job offer which many people are interested in. Reportedly 11,000 euros is on offer from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to people willing to spend an entire two months in bed.

The space agency is looking into how the body responds to being weightless. The research will be used to help space missions in the future.

This will not be NASA’s first study of bed rest. Several years ago along with the German Aerospace Center, NASA launched its first Artificial Gravity Bed Rest Study. This new study hopes to gain further insights into how the body responds.

Anyone looking to volunteer will need to spend 59 days in bed. All daily activities including eating, exercising, dressing and bathing will need to be carried out in bed. Bodily responses will be monitored by NASA including participants’ moods, muscle loss and blood pressures.

As reported by La Vanguardia: “The application process to participate in the study is now open and the physical conditions to be eligible are clear: be healthy, be between 24 and 55 years old, be between 153 and 190 cm tall, have a Body Mass Index of 19-30 kg/m2 and be a non-smoker.”

Applicants will also need good language skills and be able to travel to Cologne for the study.

