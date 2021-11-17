Mystery surrounds death of woman and two children in Almeria attic fire

Mystery surrounds the death of a mother and her two young children this morning after a fire in a house located on Euro Street, in the El Alquian neighbourhood of Almeria.

Initial information from the police investigation indicates that the fire which caused the death of a mother and her two young children was “intentional.”

One of the unknowns that the police are investigating is whether the fire was “a suicide or a crime against people.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The investigation also found that there was a “bed” against the door of the room in which the bodies were found that “blocked” access to it from the outside.

Sources familiar with the case explained that the firefighters had to “violate” and “tear down” the entrance door to the room since it was “blocked with a bed” placed “behind it on the inside.”

Apparently, when they entered the room the three bodies “were completely charred.”

A neighbour, however, has stated that when the fire broke out in the home there was an uncle of the children who could not access the room that was burning because there was a “lock,” although this hypothesis seems to be losing authenticity.

The same neighbour has said that the deceased are of sub-Saharan origin and that the children’s father is a truck driver and was working at the time of the incident.

Preliminary investigations also highlight the “special virulence” of the fire, which almost exclusively affected the room where the woman and her two minor children were, so it is being investigated whether there was a presence of flammable materials or if “some type of accelerant” was used.