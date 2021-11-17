Officers from the Alicante Provincial Police Station estimate that there are more than 115 victims of Alicante paedophile football coach. The sexual predator used “his status as a football club worker” in Alicante with minors of all categories (pre-benjamin, benjamin, alevin, infantil and cadette) to sexually abuse the children, take photographs of them and possibly share them. This is the main accusation that the National Police are maintaining as the investigation continues into a 22-year-old young man, a coach in the club’s youth categories, who was initially arrested last September.

The Alicante paedophile, who is currently in prison for not being able to pay a second bail of 3,000 Euros, directly sexually abused some of the children and most of them were photographed with his mobile phone “inside the changing rooms where the photos of underage players are clearly sexual in nature, they appear completely naked while showering”.

Moreover, on the 126 folders of photographs that the police have seized in the searches, many of the images are “clearly focused on the genitals, which undoubtedly belong to children”. In the face of this behaviour, the officers claim, there is an “absence of guilt, coldness and a taste for surrounding himself with children”.

Abuses

At least three of the minors claim to have been sexually abused. Others have been victims of the photographs, conveniently filed in folders by football seasons: 2017-18 and 2018-19. This allegedly criminal activity came to a halt during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The officers state in their provisional summary that “the detainee gained the trust of the minors and their parents” in order to achieve his objectives, “as several victims have referred to in their statements”.

The statements recount all kinds of libidinous behaviour with the minors who reported sexual abuse, even going so far as to hold the Alicante paedophile responsible for physical contact with their genitals.

This fact earned him a decree of provisional incommunicado detention decreed by the Juzgado de Instruccion number 3 of Alicante on the 16th of September. Subsequently, this court had to defer to court number 9, which was the court in charge of the distribution of the case. However, an appeal by his lawyer in number 3 allowed the Provincial Court to impose bail of 3,000 Euros on him shortly afterwards, which the Alicante paedophile paid at the end of October and was released from prison.

This fact was not communicated to the main private prosecution, who have lodged an appeal for annulment of the proceedings. It has been replied that this was due to an “involuntary error”. Thus, he was released with the simple restraining order of 300 metres of the complainants and the football club.

However, at the beginning of this month, the 7th Magistrate’s Court, which was on duty, had to take over a case for similar offences in other circumstances, which the investigation considers “connected facts”. A further bail of 3,000 Euros was imposed. In addition, there are accusations against him from previous years, when he was a minor, which are being investigated in the specialised court.

The coach has not yet been able to pay the new 3,000 Euros bail and his lawyer has asked for it to be reduced to 1,000 Euros. The prosecution considers that this bail should be increased to 30,000 Euros.

