Marilyn Manson allegedly locked women in small glass enclosure called the "Bad Girl's Room".

Marilyn Manson allegedly locked women in a small glass enclosure in his apartment.

The disgraced singer called the enclosure the “Bad Girl’s Room”.

55 INTERVIEWS conducted by Rolling Stone magazine into the alleged abuse suffered by women at the hands of disgraced singer Marilyn Manson, has revealed that the singer used to lock women up in a small glass enclosure in his apartment which he called the “Bad Girl’s Room”.

According to Rolling Stone, the small glass enclosure was originally built to be vocal/recording booth for a previous resident of the apartment but was converted after Manson moved in.

Rolling Stone says several people who dated Manson claim the “Bad Girl’s Room” was a “solitary-confinement cell used to psychologically torture women.”

Ashley Morgan Smithline, who is currently suing Manson for sexual assault and unlawful imprisonment, told the magazine that the 52-year-old singer made her stay in the room on several occasions when they were dating, sometimes for hours at a time.

“At first, he made it sound cool… Then, he made it sound very punitive. Even if I was screaming, no one would hear me.” Smithline told Rolling Stone. “First you fight, and he enjoys the struggle. I learned to not fight it, because that was giving him what he wanted. I just went somewhere else in my head.”

Multiple exes accused Manson of inflicting repeated acts of mental, physical, and sexual abuse, says the magazine, and those acts have left those exes “with crippling bouts of anxiety, depression, panic attacks, and PTSD.”

Still, accusers say that Manson “was able to hide his abuses in plain sight behind the Marilyn Manson character he created and the music industry that supported, and profited from, his living-demon shtick,” writes Rolling Stone.

Manson has already denied allegations against him, writing on Instagram that “these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality” and that his “intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.”

