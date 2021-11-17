Lidl becomes highest paying supermarket

Lidl is now the highest paying supermarket in the UK.

Discount supermarket Lidl has announced that new employees in London will earn £11.30 an hour and £10.10 outside of the capital, this is 10p more than previous top payer Morrisons.

Bosses said that entry-level wages will increase from £9.50 to £10.10 an hour outside London and from £10.85 to £11.30 in the capital as of March 2022.

Staff who are already employed by the supermarket will also have an increase in their wages to £11.40 outside the capital and £12.25 in London, depending on how long they have worked there.

Lidl claims to now be the highest-paying supermarket in the UK, adding that the increase is in recognition of their hard-working staff during the health crisis.

It comes after a £200 bonus for all frontline workers this year, as well as £150 gift vouchers for all staff in 2020 during the pandemic.

The supermarket has said it does not expect to have to pass the cost of the pay rise onto customers.

Christian Hartnagel, Lidl GB chief executive, said: “We have ambitious plans to grow our business across Great Britain, and to do that we need to ensure we attract and look after the best talent at every level of our business.”

He has a target of 1,000 stores by the end of 2023.

Many businesses have been forced to increase wages amid a continuing shortage of staff.

Today, November 17, retailer McColl’s became the most recent business to announce that it is struggling with a shortage of delivery drivers and warehouse staff.