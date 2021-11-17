KING FELIPE visited Malaga City with the Presidents of Italy and Portugal to attend Cotec Europa meeting.

As part of his State Visit to Spain, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and daughter Laura enjoyed a formal dinner with King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia in Madrid on Tuesday November 16.

Both parties travelled to the Malaga Capital the following day to meet up with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa for the closing dinner of the XIV Cotec Europa meeting as well as attending a discussion session.

The objective of the XIV Cotec Europe meeting is to reflect and exchange ideas on problems and needs common to companies and economies in Spain, Italy and Portugal, the three countries where Cotec is established, and of which His Majesty the King is Honorary President.

This is the annual meeting organised by the Cotec Foundation, dedicated to promoting innovation among Spanish companies, which was to be held on March 30 of last year to discuss the intangible economy, but the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic forced its postponement until now.

The Cotec Foundation project was created in 1990 at the initiative of His Majesty King Juan Carlos with the purpose of promoting innovation as an economic and social engine and, later, it sponsored the celebration of the summits.

This is the first time that Spain has hosted the meeting (which started in 2005) outside of Madrid, so the decision to choose the Edgar Neville Auditorium of the Malaga Provincial Council for the summit was an important one for the province.

