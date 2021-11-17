House blaze claims the lives of two children and one adult in Spain’s Almeria.

According to the emergency services 112 in Andalucia, a house blaze claimed the lives of two minors and one adult on Wednesday morning, November 17. The blaze broke out at a house in the town of El Alquian in Almeria city.

Neighbours noticed the blaze shortly after midnight. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from an attic on Euro street.

So far the identity of the deceased people has not been revealed. An investigation has begun into the causes of the fire. The emergency services including the Almeria Fire Department, Local and National Police along with medics rushed to the scene of the fire.

Sadly, three people died in the blaze. According to sources in the fire department, only one room of the property was affected by the flames.

The scientific police are still at the scene of the fire and have been carrying out an inspection.

