Historic Byblos hotel in Mijas will reopen in June 2022 as La Zambra.

Costa del Sol’s La Zambra Hotel will have 196 rooms and will include three swimming pools.

THE historic Hotel Byblos in Mijas, Costa del Sol, is getting ready to reopen its doors in June 2022 as La Zambra Hotel. The refurbished hotel will boast nearly 200 rooms, access to the two golf courses, three swimming pools, two tennis and two paddle tennis courts.

Located in the heart of the Costa del Sol, the former iconic Byblos Hotel is situated between two 18-hole golf courses in the Mijas Golf urbanisation and is described as “the perfect destination for guests seeking peace, tranquillity, privacy and relaxed luxury”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Byblos Hotel opened in 1984 and became the preferred accommodation for the elite and royalty of the late 20th century. Other former guests include the likes of Princess Diana and music icons such as Julio Iglesias and the Rolling Stones.

Sadly, this Costa del Sol tourist icon has been closed for a decade but news of refurbishment works beginning earlier this year proved to be a major boost to the town of Mijas.

La Zambra, which will also include a gymnasium, a yoga and Pilates room, as well as a wellness centre with water area and Jacuzzi, Turkish bath and sauna, is part of Hyatt Hotels’ Unbound Collection – “a carefully selected collection of stories, rather than a compilation of independent and unique hotels”.

La Zambra will be managed by the Marugal Hotel Management company and the hotel will be the company’s second operation in Andalucia and their second hotel in the province of Malaga. The hotel has been owned by Intriva, a European private equity fund since 2019.

In April, the mayor inaugurated the start of the works, stating; “the recovery of this galactic hotel is great news for our town”, pointing out that the establishment was “an icon and international benchmark of the hospitality industry, and a hallmark of the tourist quality of the Costa del Sol”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.